giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
SENOLYSIS BY GLUTAMINOLYSIS INHIBITION AMELIORATES VARIOUS AGE-ASSOCIATED DISORDERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 04 febbraio 2021 (The Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo) A collaborative research group led by Professor Makoto Nakanishi of the Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo (IMSUT) has identified an inhibitor of the glutamate metabolic enzyme GLS1 so that its administration selectively eliminates senescent cells in vivo. They confirmed that the GLS1 inhibitor eliminated senescent cells from various organs and tissues in aged mice, ameliorating age-associated tissue dysfunction and the symptoms of obese diabetes, arteriosclerosis, and NASH. The results of this research were published in ‘Science’ on January 15, 2021.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/tiom-sbg020321.php

