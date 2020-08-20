SENIOR OFFICIALS MEETING: INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL RELATIONS IN THE EU

The meeting of senior officials from the foreign and culture ministries of the EU countries will advance exchange on the implementation of the EU strategic approach to international cultural relations adopted in April 2019.

The meeting will also address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the EU’s international cultural cooperation partners and corresponding EU support, as well as the cultural dimension of sustainable development at EU level.

This meeting is taking place under the patronage of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU.

