SENIOR DIES FROM SERIOUS ASSAULT INJURIES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 27 ottobre 2020

An elderly man who was assaulted on a CTrain platform in August has died as a result of his injuries and his death has been deemed a homicide.

At approximately 9 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, a senior was on the platform of the Sunnyside CTrain station when he was assaulted. The elderly man was struck down and fell onto the concrete platform. He sustained severe head injuries and died in hospital on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the man’s death has been ruled a homicide and he has been identified as 81-year-old Tiamquan YANG.

“An altercation over an insignificant misunderstanding, led to the assault on Mr. Yang, and ultimately his completely senseless death. Our condolences go out to Mr. Yang’s family and friends during this difficult time,” says CPS Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

Basil SWEEZEY, 36, of Calgary, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2020, and charged with one count of aggravated assault. In consultation with the Crown Prosecutor, it is expected his charges will be upgraded to manslaughter at his next court appearance.

CASE # /3508