mercoledì, Ottobre 28, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCX N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCXI N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO CCIX N. 3 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PER LO SVOLGIMENTO DI UN’ATTIVITà DI MONITORAGGIO E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SU ALCUNE PROBLEMATICHE EMERSE NELLA PRASSI DEI TRIBUNALI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 663 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 577 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 569 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. JOIN(2020) 16 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 960 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl

SENIOR DIES FROM SERIOUS ASSAULT INJURIES

by Redazione07

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 27 ottobre 2020

An elderly man who was assaulted on a CTrain platform in August has died as a result of his injuries and his death has been deemed a homicide.

At approximately 9 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, a senior was on the platform of the Sunnyside CTrain station when he was assaulted. The elderly man was struck down and fell onto the concrete platform. He sustained severe head injuries and died in hospital on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the man’s death has been ruled a homicide and he has been identified as 81-year-old Tiamquan YANG.

“An altercation over an insignificant misunderstanding, led to the assault on Mr. Yang, and ultimately his completely senseless death. Our condolences go out to Mr. Yang’s family and friends during this difficult time,” says CPS Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

Basil SWEEZEY, 36, of Calgary, was arrested on Aug. 15, 2020, and charged with one count of aggravated assault. In consultation with the Crown Prosecutor, it is expected his charges will be upgraded to manslaughter at his next court appearance.

CASE # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/senior-dies-from-serious-assault-injuries/

Post collegati

CHARGES LAID AFTER THREE-YEAR-LONG HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Redazione

SENIOR DIES FROM SERIOUS ASSAULT INJURIES

Redazione

SEAT ROLLS OUT ITS FIRST MOBILITY PLATFORM DEVELOPED BY SEAT:CODE

Redazione

ASIRT INVESTIGATING IN-CUSTODY DEATH

Redazione

MISSING BOY – RAPHAEL GEBREMICHAEL

Redazione

CGIAR PLATFORM FOR BIG DATA IN AGRICULTURE 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More