(AGENPARL) – gio 28 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/28/2021 04:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

On Friday, October 29, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Nancy Izzo Jackson will travel to Brattleboro, Vermont for the opening of the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s (ECDC) Multicultural Community Center, a new refugee resettlement affiliate. This new affiliate will join the more than 200 refugee resettlement affiliates across the country resettling refugees and Afghans under Operation Allies Welcome. Senior Bureau Official Jackson will also meet with ECDC staff, partners, and community volunteers, as well as state and local officials.

Senior Bureau Official Jackson will underscore our commitment to rebuilding a robust U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and welcoming refugees and our Afghan allies, emphasize the importance of state, local, and community involvement in the refugee resettlement process, and acknowledge the strong public support and private sector engagement that provides critical resettlement resources for arriving Afghans and refugees, who undergo a rigorous screening and security vetting process.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this