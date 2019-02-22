(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, ven 22 febbraio 2019

Senior appointment in Police Force (with photo) ***********************************************



Approval has been given for the appointment of the Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Kwok Yam-shu, as Deputy Commissioner of Police with effect from March 4, 2019, upon the retirement of Deputy Commissioner (Management), Ms Chiu Wai-yin.

Brief biographical notes on Mr Kwok Yam-shu are set out below:

Mr Kwok, 53 years old, joined the Hong Kong Police Force as an Inspector in 1990. He was promoted to Senior Superintendent in 2007, Chief Superintendent in 2011, Assistant Commissioner in 2014 and Senior Assistant Commissioner in 2017.

In his first 14 years of police career, Mr Kwok worked in various crime posts including District Crime Squad, Regional Intelligence Unit and Organised Crime and Triad Bureau. Between 2007 and 2017, he served as the Head of Foundation Training Centre of Hong Kong Police College, District Commander of Central District, Deputy Regional Commander of Hong Kong Island, Regional Commander of Marine, Regional Commander of Hong Kong Island and Assistant Commissioner (Service Quality). Mr Kwok took up the Director of Management Service post in 2017.



