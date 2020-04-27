SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: VICE PRESIDENT, ACADEMICS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 27 aprile 2020

Job Information-Management(Q)

The beautiful and culturally progressive State of Qatar is home to the world-class post-secondary institution, College of the North Atlantic – Qatar (CNA-Q). Internationally recognized as a comprehensive technical college, CNA-Q is committed to high quality, student-centered education. This commitment is reflected through state-of-the-art facilities, accessible and responsive technology programs and strong partnerships with industry.

With more than 600 staff and 3,000 students, CNA-Q is one of Qatar’s largest post-secondary institutions offering over 26 diploma programs through student-centered learning. By providing training in a range of technical areas including Engineering Technology, Health Sciences, Industrial Trades, Business Studies and Information Technology, CNA-Q brings the State closer to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Duties: Reporting to the President, CNAQ, the Vice President Academic will provide strategic leadership in the development and administration of academic programs, policies and personnel, and lead the implementation of CNAQ’s teaching and learning strategy. The Vice President will champion excellence and quality in teaching, learning, resources and applied research; and lead the development of programming to meets the needs of students, stakeholders, and the State of Qatar. The Vice President will work closely with other members of the senior leadership team to contribute to the success of the College’s mission, vision and mandate for the future.

Qualifications: The Vice President, Academic is a visionary who capitalizes on individual and team strengths in order to make CNA-Q the premier place to learn, work and grow. As the ideal candidate, you have a solid background in Canadian academic administration with at least five years of experience in a similar leadership position, and hold a Ph.D. from an accredited university. You possess the leadership skills to manage change in a dynamic environment, and advocate for academic excellence, quality and outcomes that benefit all students. Your strong interpersonal capabilities have fostered professionalism and collegiality in your working relationships and your ability to communicate with respect and sensitivity are hallmarks of your leadership style. You are a strategic thinker who is results-oriented and able to solve complex problems with creative solutions. You have a proven track record of working successfully within a diverse and multicultural environment, preferably within a Canadian or international education environment.

NOTE: Employment is contingent upon successful completion of the State of Qatar visa process.

If you are ready for a professional and personal adventure in the Middle East, we would like to hear from you.

See our website http://www.cna.nl.ca/careers/ to apply.

The names and contact information for three professional references, including a current supervisor, will be required as part of the interview process. Successful candidates must provide a recent Certificate of Conduct.

For more information on working and living in Qatar, please visit our website at http://www.cna.nl.ca/qatar.

For questions regarding this opportunity, please contact Sandra Dodge, Manager of Human Resources, Qatar Office, at <a or by phone at 709-758-7230.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141530&tag=141530-atom