SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: MANAGER, TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM OFFICE (0524U) 9663

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 11 agosto 2020

Manager, Technology Program Office (0524U) 9663

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for students, faculty and staff.

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education, distinguished by its combination of internationally recognized academic and research excellence; the transformative opportunity it provides to a large and diverse student body; its public mission and commitment to equity and social justice; and its roots in the California experience, animated by such values as innovation, questioning the status quo, and respect for the environment and nature. Since its founding in 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world.

We are looking for equity-minded applicants who represent the full diversity of California and who demonstrate a sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds present in our community. When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice that requires broad collaboration among faculty, staff, students and community partners. In deciding whether to apply for a position at Berkeley, you are strongly encouraged to consider whether your values align with our Guiding Values and Principles, our Principles of Community, and our Strategic Plan.

Departmental Overview

As a key member of the Office of the CIO, this position manages the Technology Program Office (TPO), whose mission is to plan, foster, and coordinate strategic information technology (IT) projects, the majority of which impact most or all of the campus community. This position supervises 6 technical project managers who bring together people and resources to create effective ways to bring new services and solutions to campus via the management of IT projects. The project managers plan, execute, and monitor the projects from initiation through closing. They are responsible for supervising all aspects of projects including planning, requirements gathering, scheduling, staffing, communications, issue resolution, cost tracking, financial reporting, change management, and training. During the project life cycle, the TPO project manager adds value by delivering projects on time and on budget that meet the scope of projects including business and technical requirements and quality standards.

The TPO manager also has responsibility for creating and maintaining a portfolio of projects, which supports governance and decision-making around viability, timing and resourcing of projects. May involve directly managing the outcome of major campus-level IT projects. Manages the development and implementation process involving departmental or cross-functional teams. Plans, coordinates and monitors schedules, budgets, staff and deliverables. Organizes the interdepartmental activities ensuring completion of the project on schedule and within budget constraints. Position also has responsibility for leading the continued development of project and program management methodology for the Berkeley campus, as well as creating PM communities of practice and professional development opportunities for campus project management professionals. Position also has responsibility for maintaining and updating the campus Project Management Policy.

Responsibilities



Manages people for product development programs or projects involving department or campus cross-functional teams focused on the delivery of a broad and complex product or computer-based system through the design process, and into a finished state.

Selects, develops, and evaluates personnel to ensure the efficient operation of the function. Maintains responsibility for employee performance reviews, recruitment, retention, terminations, staff development programs, and implementation of quality improvement practices.

Creates a culture of teamwork, effective collaboration, and timely achievement of objectives. Makes recommendations and implements decisions on issues (operational and budget processes, staff FTE, finance, human resources and space planning) that have department and campus-wide impact.

Manages the overall portfolio of programs and projects from initiation through delivery, interfacing on technical, political and policy matters. Delegates project assignments to project staff members. Plans and directs resource schedules. Establishes and assures adherence to budgets, schedules, work plans and performance requirements.

Organizes interdepartmental activities ensuring completion of the product/program/project on schedule and within budget constraints.

Interacts with senior management on matters concerning several functional areas, department and/or customers.

Required Qualifications



Excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to effectively present technical topics to large groups with potentially varied levels of technical sophistication and to develop and maintain professional relationships with all levels of campus stakeholders (leadership, department chairs, school/college deans, and faculty at all ranks as well as other directors and managers in administrative and academic partner units.

Possesses advanced organizational, management and project management skills.

Possesses a growth mindset, with an ability to think strategically and creatively, to anticipate technology trends and to transfer that thinking into cogent plans to implement for a large and complex organization.

Demonstrated ability to lead and work collaboratively in a consensus-driven, distributed matrix environment and to establish, maintain and foster cooperative working relationships with peers, staff members, users and others.

Demonstrated ability to create collaborative partnerships to improve, enhance or launch new services and support across an institution. Ability to influence and to create structure in ambiguous situations.

Demonstrated ability to work in a continuously changing and evolving technological and organizational environment and to think innovatively to conceive and develop new system solutions and procedures. Ability to work effectively under constrained resources and challenging deadlines.

Excellent supervision and people management skills with innovative team building capacity. Is skilled in managing technical teams in a matrixed environment.

Demonstrated ability to delegate and oversee assignments to ensure effective and timely completion as well as to obtain the cooperation of others within and outside the unit.

Understands and values diversity and the importance of inclusion as demonstrated through a commitment to apply and incorporate the differences, complexities, and opportunities that diversity brings to an organization and ability to work with a diverse group of faculty, staff and students.

To effectively manage the technology program office and projects, the successful candidate will demonstrate:

Deep understanding of best practices in project management discipline.

Technical project management knowledge of several areas of specialty.

Understanding of how programs relate to other business strategies and initiatives.

Ability to understand the requirements of various constituencies and to put them into operating terms for delivery teams.

Strong conceptual and planning expertise.

Ability to develop financial models.

Ability to establish priorities, goals/objectives and timelines.

Excellent critical thinking, planning, problem solving and systems design skills.

Strong political acumen, diplomacy and emotional intelligence.

Understanding of IT governance principles and practices.

Bachelor’s degree in related area and/or equivalent experience/training. Professional certification required.

Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute

Preferred Qualifications



Has demonstrated success in directly supervising people through challenging situations.

Has experience in setting up a program or portfolio management office.

Agile certification preferred.

Salary & Benefits

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

https://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For more information about your rights as an applicant see:

https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf



For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:



http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=9663&PostingSeq=1

0https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf’>https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145376&tag=145376-atom