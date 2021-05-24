(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 24 maggio 2021 Department:

Institution: San Jose/Evergreen Community College District

[center]

[b]GROUNDS SERVICES SUPERVISOR

San Jose/Evergreen Community College District

[/b][/center][b]

Close/First Review Date: [/b]06/13/2021

[b]Campus Location:[/b] Evergreen Valley College

[b]Position Description:[/b]

[b]POSITION SUMMARY[/b]

The Grounds Services Supervisor reports to the Director of College Fiscal Services at Evergreen Valley College. The…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=159255&tag=159255-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=159255&tag=159255-atom