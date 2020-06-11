SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES -THIS POSTING WILL CLOSE ON JUNE 30, 2020

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 11 giugno 2020

Job ID:

142940 Director of Human Resources -This posting will close on June 30, 2020

San Joaquin Delta Community College District Director of Human Resources -This posting will close on June 30, 2020 San Joaquin Delta Community College District Job Number: A DESCRIPTION



Under general administrative direction, plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of the Human Resources Department including recruitment and employment, personnel operations, employee health and welfare programs, employee relations, Worker’s Compensation, and ADA compliance; coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies; and provides highly responsible and complex administrative support to the Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management. RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Assists the Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management in assuming full management responsibility for all Human Resources Department services and activities including recruitment and employment, personnel operations, employee health and welfare programs, employee relations, Worker’s Compensation, ADA compliance, EEO and Risk Management.

Manages the development and implementation of departmental goals, objectives, and priorities or each assigned service area; recommends and administers policies and procedures.

Establishes, within District policy, appropriate service and staffing levels; monitors and evaluates the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery methods and procedures; allocates resources accordingly.

Assesses and monitors work load, administrative and supportive systems, and internal reporting relationships; identifies opportunities for improvement; directs and implements changes.

Plans, directs, and coordinates, through subordinate level staff, the Human Resources Department’s work plan; assigns projects and programmatic areas of responsibility; reviews and evaluates work methods and procedures; meets with key staff to identify and resolve problems.

Selects, trains, motivates, and evaluates assigned personnel; provides or coordinates staff training; works with employees to correct deficiencies; implements discipline and termination procedures.

Oversees and participates in the development and administration of the department budget; approves the forecast of funds needed for staffing, equipment, materials, and supplies; approves expenditures and implements budgetary adjustments as appropriate and necessary.

Ensures the recruitment and selection process for all District classifications is in full compliance with both federal and state rules, regulations and guidelines.

Participates in negotiations with the collective bargaining units; researches and assists in the development of draft tentative agreements and memorandum of understandings.

Assists and counsels management personnel in the administration of collective bargaining contracts, resolution of personnel issues, grievances and disciplinary action.

Develops and implements staff training and development programs and employee orientation programs to meet the needs of personal, professional and organizational development.

Administers and manages the compilation of statistics on personnel data; prepares reports and surveys required by the pertinent laws and regulations.

Investigates and assists in resolution of discrimination and sexual harassment complaints.

Provides staff assistance to the Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management; prepares and presents staff reports and other necessary correspondence; including presentations to the Board of Trustees.

Represents the Human Resources Department to other departments, elected officials, and outside agencies; coordinates assigned activities with those of other departments and outside agencies and organizations.

Represents department programs, policies, and activities; negotiates and resolves sensitive and controversial issues.

Serves as staff on a variety of committees; prepares and presents staff reports and other necessary correspondence.

Attends and participates in professional group meetings; maintains awareness of new trends and developments in the field of human resources; incorporates new developments as appropriate.

Responds to and resolves difficult and sensitive citizen inquiries and complaints.

Performs other duties as assigned. Ability to:

Manage and direct a comprehensive human resource administration program for a college or other related public service agency.

Develop and administer departmental goals, objectives, and procedures.

Analyze and assess programs, policies, and operational needs and make organizational issues, concerns and needs.

Plan, organize, direct, and coordinate the work of lower level staff. Delegate authority and responsibility.

Select, supervise, train and evaluate staff.

Analyze problems, identify alternative solutions, project consequences of proposed actions, and implement recommendations in support of goals.

Research, analyze, and evaluate new service delivery methods and techniques.

Effectively serve as a resource to employees pertaining to human resources related problems, concerns and issues.

Represent the District and form partnerships with external agency/organizational representatives, District constituents, and the general public.

Prepare clear and concise administrative and financial reports. Prepare and administer large and complex budgets.

Interpret and apply applicable federal, state, and local policies, laws, and regulations.

Operate office equipment including computers and supporting word processing, spreadsheet, and database applications.

Communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.

Demonstrate sensitivity and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, gender identity/expression, cultural, disability, and ethnic backgrounds of community District students.

Support the District in achieving its mission, vision, and strategic goals as appropriate in carrying out the duties of this position.

Focus on student success, service excellence, and willingness to assist colleagues District-wide, as needed. Knowledge of:

Operations, services, and activities of a comprehensive human resource administration program.

Advanced principles and practices of human resources management including compensation, position classification and analysis, benefits management, worker’s compensation, and training/employee development.

Advanced principles and practices of program development and administration. Principles and applications of recruitment and equal employment opportunity. Operational characteristics of human resources information systems.

Principles and practices of municipal budget preparation and administration. Principles of supervision, training, and performance evaluation.

Office procedures, methods, and equipment including computers and applicable software applications such as word processing, spreadsheet, and databases.

Principles of business letter writing and complex report preparation.

Pertinent federal, state, and local laws, codes, and regulations including ADA requirements.

Principles and practices of labor relations, collective bargaining, and contract negotiations. Education and Experience Requirements:



Education:







A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major coursework in human resources, personnel administration, business administration or a related field. Master’s Degree preferred. Experience:







Four (4) years of increasingly responsible professional human resource management experience in the public sector including at least two (2) years in administrative and supervisory responsibility. License/Certification



A valid Class C California Driver’s License.



WORKING CONDITIONS:



Environment:



Work is performed primarily in a standard office setting.



Physical Demands:







Primary functions require sufficient physical ability and mobility to work in an office setting; to stand or sit for prolonged periods of time; to occasionally stoop, bend, kneel, crouch, reach, and twist; to lift, carry, push, and/or pull light to moderate amounts of weight; to operate office equipment requiring repetitive hand movement and fine coordination including use of a computer keyboard; and to verbally communicate to exchange information. Additional Information

Minimum Salary: US Dollar (USD) 98,855

Maximum Salary : US Dollar (USD) 118,037

External Closing Date: Jul 1, 2020

External Opening Date: Jun 9, 2020 Location: Stockton, California, United States To be considered for this position please visit our web site and apply on line at the following link: https://deltacollege.referrals.selectminds.com The San Joaquin Delta Community College District provides access to its education programs and activities and makes all employment decisions without regard to national origin, religion, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race or ethnicity, color, medical condition, genetic information, ancestry, sexual orientation, marital status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, military and veteran status, or any other legally protected category. The Districts prohibition against sex and gender discrimination includes sexual harassment and sexual violence. <br><br>jeid-ff330cb266f18b49aec3d89dfe9c5bd6

