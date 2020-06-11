SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES -THIS POSTING WILL CLOSE ON JUNE 30, 2020

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 11 giugno 2020
Job ID:
142940
|
Director of Human Resources -This posting will close on June 30, 2020
|
Director of Human Resources -This posting will close on June 30, 2020
San Joaquin Delta Community College District
Job Number: A
DESCRIPTION
RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
Ability to:
Knowledge of:
Education and Experience Requirements:
Experience:
License/Certification
Additional Information
Location: Stockton, California, United States
To be considered for this position please visit our web site and apply on line at the following link: https://deltacollege.referrals.selectminds.com
The San Joaquin Delta Community College District provides access to its education programs and activities and makes all employment decisions without regard to national origin, religion, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race or ethnicity, color, medical condition, genetic information, ancestry, sexual orientation, marital status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, military and veteran status, or any other legally protected category. The Districts prohibition against sex and gender discrimination includes sexual harassment and sexual violence.
<br><br>jeid-ff330cb266f18b49aec3d89dfe9c5bd6
|
Contact Information <!–
|
Refer this job to a friend or colleague!
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142940&tag=142940-atom