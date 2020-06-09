martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DIRECTOR OF GIFT SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 09 giugno 2020 Department: Advancement -Gift Records
Institution: North Carolina A & T State University

Position/Classification Title University Program Specialist
Classification Type SHRA
Position required to work during periods of adverse weather or other emergencies: No

Minimum Experience/Education
Bachelorâ€™s degree and one year of experience related to the area of assignment; or and equivalent combination of training and experience.

All degrees must be received from app…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=142832&tag=142832-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142832&tag=142832-atom

