venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Home » SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DIRECTOR OF FACILITIES OPERATIONS & RESEARCH SAFETY, OPTOMETRY (5196U) 5969

SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DIRECTOR OF FACILITIES OPERATIONS & RESEARCH SAFETY, OPTOMETRY (5196U) 5969

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 26 giugno 2020 Department:
Institution: University of California Berkeley

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, f…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=143352&tag=143352-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=143352&tag=143352-atom

