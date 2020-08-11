SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DIRECTOR, FINANCE AND BUSINESS SERVICES (0218U) 9509

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 11 agosto 2020

Director, Finance and Business Services (0218U) 9509

About Berkeley

At the University of California, Berkeley, we are committed to creating a community that fosters equity of experience and opportunity, and ensures that students, faculty, and staff of all backgrounds feel safe, welcome and included. Our culture of openness, freedom and belonging make it a special place for students, faculty and staff.

The University of California, Berkeley, is one of the world’s leading institutions of higher education, distinguished by its combination of internationally recognized academic and research excellence; the transformative opportunity it provides to a large and diverse student body; its public mission and commitment to equity and social justice; and its roots in the California experience, animated by such values as innovation, questioning the status quo, and respect for the environment and nature. Since its founding in 1868, Berkeley has fueled a perpetual renaissance, generating unparalleled intellectual, economic and social value in California, the United States and the world.

We are looking for equity-minded applicants who represent the full diversity of California and who demonstrate a sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds present in our community. When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice that requires broad collaboration among faculty, staff, students and community partners. In deciding whether to apply for a position at Berkeley, you are strongly encouraged to consider whether your values align with our Guiding Values and Principles, our Principles of Community, and our Strategic Plan.

Departmental Overview

The Office of the Chancellor supports the Chancellor’s leadership as chief executive officer providing administrative, organizational, communications support, and strategy development and services, to advancing the chancellor’s vision, core values, and priorities for the University of California, Berkeley. The Business and Services Ops Unit of the Chancellor’s Immediate Office (CIO) provides budget, financial, compliance, and facilities support to the Chancellor as well as a number of administrative offices (7 Departments) and three Divisions that report to the Chancellor’s Division.

The Director, Finance and Business Services performs highly complex and advanced analytical techniques to maximize the planning for, and distribution, of over $23M to the Chancellor’s Division L4 reporting units. Functioning with a very high degree of autonomy, the Business & Financial Planning Services Director , also serves as the primary coordinator of the Division’s management of these resources. The incumbent gathers information, analyze, summarize and prepares financial sources and uses plans; assess and explain past performance; and develops present and future year operating budgets and forecasts. The Director will coordinate the development of new financial reports; analyze and forecast of customized budgets; rev generation income; drive the development of new systems (i.e., commitments, reporting, financial); and recommend changes to policies and procedures.

This is a highly confidential position within the Chancellor’s Immediate Office that requires political astuteness, the ability to manage sensitive issues and to communicate with diplomacy and tact.

Responsibilities

The Director, Finance and Business Services performs highly complex and advanced analytical techniques to maximize the planning for, and distribution, of over $23M to the Chancellor’s Division L4 & L5 reporting units. Functioning with a very high degree of autonomy, the Director, Finance and Business Services, also serves as the primary budget coordinator of the Division’s management of these resources. The incumbent gathers information, analyze, summarize and prepares financial sources and uses plans; assess and explain past performance; and develops present and future year operating budgets and forecasts. The Director will direct reporting staff, coordinate the development of new financial reports; analyze and forecast of customized budgets; rev generation income; drive the development of new systems (i.e., commitments, reporting, financial); and recommend changes to policies and procedures.

The incumbent is the primary lead for Financial Analysis and Planning (FA&P) for the Division’s budget activities, and will routinely develop all funds operating budgets and quarterly reporting for the (CHANL) Division’s L4 departments: Audit & Advisory Services, Investigations & Risk Services; Chancellor Immediate Office, Office of Ethics, Office of Legal Affairs, Ombuds, Government and Community Relations, Public Affairs, and Board of Visitors. Also, the incumbent has a liaison role re. Financial Planning and Analysis standards with L3 reporting Divisions: BAM/PFA, Cal Performances, and Athletics. The Director, Finance and Business Services will meet with Unit Department Heads/Directors on budget assumptions, variances to plan and develop corrective actions. The incumbent will review and drive the annual Budget Improvement Plan/Target performance process and make recommendations to senior management. The Director, Finance and Business Services will provide and/or oversee ad hoc training to non-financial personnel; take the lead to follow-up with Campus Budget Office and/or other units on funding/expenditure issues/commitments; and conduct break-even analysis of revenue generating operations. The position works closely with the Deputy Associate Chancellor to support the fiduciary and organizational compliance responsibilities.

Reporting to the Deputy Associate Chancellor, the Business & Financial Planning Services Director manages the following functions: accounting, financial reporting/forecasting, budget development and oversight, talent management, facilities, and information technology. The incumbent, manages a staff of 3 comprised of professionals in various fields. The incumbent assumes accountability for decisions made by subordinates and establishes and manages performance expectations. The Director, Finance and Business Services performs long and short-term planning for functions supervised and ensures compliance with University policies, procedures, and develops best practices. The Director, Finance and Business Services has administrative responsibility and signature authority for the overall financial management of the Chancellor’s Immediate Office (CIO) and co leads with the Deputy Associate Chancellor the annual division budget. The Director will establish strategic plans and objectives and makes decisions on financial, business process, standards, or operational matters concerning the Chancellor Immediate Office and makes recommendations for the same regarding reporting L4 units.

Business and Financial Management- Control Point Level (CHANL)



Assumes full responsibility for staffing, budgets, reporting, controls, events, facilities, productivity and human resource-related activities pertaining to assigned staff members. Develops and monitors operational and budget processes, staff FTE, and finance. Manages systems and procedures and practices to protect departmental assets and reputation. Prepares short and long range plans for administrative services operations and improvements to processes. Establishes and recommends operational changes to policies and procedures which affect the division. Ensures optimal general ledger management and compliance review (SAS 115), including oversight of subordinate staff charged with management of unit and account structure , individual fund use, and key controls that is consistent with UC policy and best practices. Actively manages the functional responsibility of the Chancellor Compliance review of expenditures and annual reporting process (G45) to ensure it aligns with presidential policy. Develops, manages, and implements a framework for providing reporting units with tools and resources to improve and support budget and financial core competency. Direct best practices of all fiscal close related processes, including schedules, reports, and activities for the Chancellor’s Division.

Strategic Planning, Financial Reporting and Resource Management



Lead a cohesive, service-oriented, and well-functioning finance and administration unit, including oversight of financial and facilities personnel.

Deliver timely and accurate budget analysis and quarterly financial reporting of the Division annual budget for the executive team (Chancellor/Associate Chancellor/Deputy Associate Chancellor), and Directors.

Disseminate information within the Division on budgetary processes and procedures related to operating and capital expenditures.

Advise the executive team on the impact of long range financial and organizational strategic planning.

Collaborate with internal departments and external agents and constituencies to provide financial information/reports to accomplish strategic initiatives.

Oversee contract management and accountability of outside vendors providing HR and financial services.

Serve as the Division Finance Leader and liaison to the Campus Budget Office and actively participate in formulating fiscal and managerial policies and decisions.

Serve as Access Administrator for campus business and financial systems.

Budget, Financial Analysis, Planning & Reporting



Drives and delivers division quarterly budget reports, variance reporting, and recommends productivity metrics.

Reviews Cal Performance & BAM/PFA quarterly budget reports, variance, reporting, and productivity metrics. Liaison with IA regarding budget process as appropriate.

Ensures Division meets all external agencies or entities (include UCOP) reporting and compliance requirements for related financial and budget activities.

Manage position control approvals process (FTE and funding) that aligns with the Division annual budget plan.

Human Resources



Manages, through subordinates, the coordination of accounting, purchasing, IT, events, and facilities activities of reporting departments with responsibility for results in terms of costs and business operations. Supervises 3 FTE which includes: Business Services Accounting and Controls , Facilities, and University House Staff. Sets expectations & goals, monitors.

Operations & Facilities



Manage and oversees CIO physical resources and provide guidance as appropriate to professional staff on CIO office moves. Oversight of equipment inventory of the Chancellor Office and of University House. Manage the implementation of effective controls of equipment and space inventory, including preparation of offices for new staff and space planning. Work closely with the Facilities Coordinator for University House in requesting necessary building improvements and MOU’s for University House and Cal Hall. Initiates, designs and directs specific and broad-based analytical studies in response to campus or Division financial and operational issues, and advises and collaborates on system modifications/implementations.

Required Qualifications



Preferred Qualifications



MBA or CPA and experience in higher education or non-profit management preferred.

Salary & Benefits

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

https://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Conviction History Background

This is a designated position requiring fingerprinting and a background check due to the nature of the job responsibilities. Berkeley does hire people with conviction histories and reviews information received in the context of the job responsibilities. The University reserves the right to make employment contingent upon successful completion of the background check.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. For more information about your rights as an applicant see:

https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf



For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:



http://policy.ucop.edu/doc//NondiscrimAffirmAct

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=9509&PostingSeq=1

0https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf’>https://www.eeoc.gov/sites/default/files/migrated_files/employers/poster_screen_reader_optimized.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145381&tag=145381-atom