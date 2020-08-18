SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: DEAN OF STUDENTS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 18 agosto 2020 Department: Dean of Students
Institution: Georgia Southern University
[center]
[b]Dean of Students[/b][/center]
[b]Job ID:[/b] 220103
[b]Location:[/b] Statesboro, Georgia
[b]Full/Part Time:[/b] Full-Time
[b]Regular/Temporary:[/b] Regular
[b]Job Summary[/b]
The Dean of Students reports to the Vice President for Student Affairs and provides vision and oversight for the Dean of Students Office and other areas that promote student eng…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=145609&tag=145609-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145609&tag=145609-atom