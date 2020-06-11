SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: ASSOCIATE PROVOST – ENGAGED LEARNING AND INNOVATION

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 11 giugno 2020

Associate Provost – Engaged Learning and Innovation

Position Category: Executive

Summary:

Reporting directly to the Provost, the APELI oversees the management, facilitation, creation, assessment, and human resources support of engaged learning programs to ensure that they support effectively the mission, objectives, and goals of UVU. Specifically, the APELI should have an entrepreneurial, strategic, and operational mindset to connect all engaged learning activities with the goals of student retention, completion, and successful employment. The APELI oversees the management of internal Grants for Engaged Learning (GEL); works on innovative programming leading to potential academic credit; and works closely with all units on assessment activities associated with UVU’s essential learning outcomes (ELO’s).

The APELI understands, researches, and conducts continuing assessment of national best practices in engaged learning and high-impact practices to guide and assure excellent services and programming in the following divisions: Academic Service Learning, Engaged Curriculum, Capitol Reef Field Station, Global & Intercultural Programming, Internship Services, Office of Global Engagement, Undergraduate Research & Creative Works, and the Excellence and Innovation Initiative. The APELI identifies and cultivates opportunities for community education and collaboration with government, business and non-profits to support engaged learning.

For more information about this role and responsibilities follow this link: www.uvu.edu/hr/docs/pd_associate_provost.pdf

UVU offers an excellent benefits package which includes a generous leave policy, 12 paid holidays, affordable medical and dental insurance options, life and AD&D insurance, tuition waiver (undergraduate resident) for employee and dependents and substantial employer contribution to a retirement plan.

Required Qualifications:

The successful candidate will be a visionary, innovative, and operational leader who will build on UVUs strategic goal to foster student success by developing and promoting engaged learning, innovation, and high impact practices across the university. The candidate must have strong integrity, a high level of energy and proven achievement, excellent oral and written communication skills, and exceptional interpersonal relationship and team-building skills. They must also have proven ability to interpret and apply complex information, policy, and procedures. Equally significant qualifications include a collegial, collaborative, and non-hierarchical management style, and demonstrated commitment to cultural diversity and equal opportunity. The candidate must be able to care personally for others, while at the same time able to directly challenge others when needed.

Graduation from a regionally accredited institution with a masters or doctoral degree is required. Candidates must have a minimum of five years of recent, professional work experience in a strategic leadership role, including successful management at the senior level of diverse groups of professionals.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Current knowledge of specific duties and responsibilities of departments and functions within the scope of engaged learning



Understanding of engaged learning, innovation and high impact practices in higher education



Internal grants management in an academic setting



Engaged teaching and learning strategies



High confidence and integrity



International and intercultural educational practices



Carnegie Community Engagement Designation



Curriculum and program development and assessment



Budgeting and fiscal management



Strategic and organizational planning



Leadership, management, and interpersonal communication



Leadership within a shared governance environment



Ability to engage diverse viewpoints in all activities and services



Sensitivity to the needs of a diverse population of internal employees and constituents and external partners



Responsible allocation of human and fiscal resources to programs



Effective collaboration within Academic Affairs and across university leadership teams

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES



1. Advance the mission of engaged learning by understanding thoroughly the composition of UVUs student body. Oversee and advance UVUs curricular engagement and outreach activities through cross-departmental, cross-disciplinary, and practical external collaboration.



2. Oversee the leaders of the following units and ensure that their activities support student retention, completion, and successful employment: Academic Service Learning, Engaged Curriculum, Capitol Reef Field Station, Global & Intercultural Programming, Internship Services, Office of Global Engagement, Undergraduate Research & Creative Works, Presidential Lecture Series, and Excellence and Innovation Initiative.



3. Encourage, facilitate, and originate new thinking and actions on engaged learning, innovation, and high-impact practices through collaboration with the colleges and schools, strategic planning, faculty outreach, community partnerships, service on university committees, and leadership of the application and review process for the Carnegie Elective Community Engagement designation.



4. Hire, develop, reappoint, and make human resource decisions for staff and faculty within areas of responsibility. This includes developing strategic plans and SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound) goals, completing mid-year and annual evaluations, conducting corrective actions when necessary, and mentoring.



5. Represent the university on relevant local, statewide, regional, and national committees and organizations.



6. Assist with the implementation of digital transformation initiatives and be open to adjustments in the responsibilities of the position as strategic roles and missions evolve.

Preferred Qualifications:

A doctorate degree is preferred. Experience with international educational programming and managing grants and contracts preferred.

Physical Requirements:

Work is performed in a normal office environment.

Benefits Summary:

UVU offers an excellent benefits package which includes a generous leave policy, 12 paid holidays, affordable medical and dental insurance options, life and AD&D insurance, tuition waiver (undergraduate resident) for employee and dependents and substantial employer contribution to a retirement plan.

FLSA: Exempt

Pay Range: DOQ

Advertisement Number: STA19120

Open Date: 04/17/2020

Review Start Date: 06/29/2020

Close Date: 7/10/2020

Open Until Filled: Yes

Special Instructions to Applicant:

To apply, visit: https://www.uvu.jobs/postings/18897

Employment decisions are made on the basis of an applicants qualifications and ability to perform the job without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age (40 and over), disability, veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth, or pregnancy-related conditions, genetic information, or other bases protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.





0www.uvu.edu/hr/docs/pd_associate_provost.pdf’>www.uvu.edu/hr/docs/pd_associate_provost.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142941&tag=142941-atom