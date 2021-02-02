SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, INSTITUTE FOR INCLUSION, DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND ACCESS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 02 febbraio 2021 Department: The Grainger College of Engineering
Institution: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
[center][b]Associate Director, Institute for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access
Engineering Administration
The Grainger College of Engineering
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign[/b][/center]
The Grainger College of Engineering seeks applicants for the position of Associate Director (AD) of the Institute for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA). The mi…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=153498&tag=153498-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153498&tag=153498-atom