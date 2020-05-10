domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: ASSISTANT MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 10 maggio 2020 Department:
Institution: University of Idaho

[center]

[b]University of Idaho

Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach[/b][/center]

[b]Location:[/b] Moscow

[b]Division/College:[/b] Intercollegiate Athletics

[b]Employee Category:[/b] Exempt

[b]Pay Range:[/b] $40,000 – $49,000 annually

[b]Full/Part Time:[/b] Full Time

[b]Position Summary:[/b]

The Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach is responsible for assisting th…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=141782&tag=141782-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141782&tag=141782-atom

