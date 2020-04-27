SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN'S SOFTBALL – 4434

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 27 aprile 2020

Job ID:

141529 Assistant Coach, Women’s Softball – 4434

Northern Illinois University Primary Function

Assist head coach in the organization, management, and coaching of a major university softball team in conjunction with other departmental responsibilities. Duties and Responsibilities (generally) Responsible for the ongoing teaching and instruction of student-athletes in the performance of their sport such as, but not limited to, games, practices, individual and team workouts, and conditioning sessions.

Assists the head softball coach with instructing players in the rules, regulations, equipment, and techniques of the sport.

Provide an overall positive educational environment for our Student-Athletes conducive to learning, athletic development, social growth, and preparing them for life beyond college. Supervise, in conjunction with the athletic tutoring and advising program, the total academic progress of the team implementing corrective action plans through appropriate staff.

Assist head coach in the preparing for and conducting of all team-related activities including skill instruction, sport strategy and competitive opportunities. Coach and instruct student-athletes individually and in groups, and demonstrate game techniques and skills required to be successful at softball; Plan and attend coaching and practice sessions, games, tournaments, etc. in accordance with NCAA and conference regulations for specified positions. Develop, recommend and teach game strategy.

and conference regulations for specified positions. Develop, recommend and teach game strategy. Monitor and maintain the discipline and conduct of student-athletes to support the image and reputation of the department and university. Responsible for the development, safety and conduct of the student-athletes within the sport program.

Assist in the administration of the entire sport program, including, but not limited to daily practices, game planning and implementation, recruiting, equipment management, facilities scheduling, and budget.

Perform both direct and indirect public relations functions including promotion, fund raising, public speaking, community events, and through camps and/or clinics. Serve on departmental/campus committees as requested.

Assist with departmental needs as requested; When practical under the circumstances, intercollegiate athletic staff is encouraged to voluntarily attend all athletic events to promote audience participation and support for NIU team efforts. Minimum Required Qualifications for this position

Bachelor’s Degree Demonstrated softball skills, game and training strategies plus teaching progressions. Demonstrated communication abilities with and relate well to the female athlete. Demonstrated effective communicate skills through oral, written and electronic forms. Education and Experience Preferred

Master’s degree. Minimum two academic years coaching experience at the collegiate level. Successful competitive or coaching experience in softball at the Division I level Successful experience in recruiting and retaining quality student-athletes including knowledge of junior clubs and high school programs. List the knowledge, skills, and abilities critical to the performance of this position. Have thorough knowledge of NCAA , conference, and institutional rules and conduct program within those rules. As a staff member within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, you are responsible for knowledge of and compliance with National Collegiate Athletics Association ( NCAA ) regulations, both those general in nature and those which apply directly to your position’s responsibilities. Strict adherence to all applicable governing policies, procedures, and regulations of the NCAA is required and is a condition of your employment.

Please reference AcademicKeys.com in your cover letter when

applying for or inquiring about this job announcement.

Contact Information <!– (send resume to if no instructions are given above) –>

Please see the job description for contact details

pertaining to this university job announcement. Refer this job to a friend or colleague!

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141529&tag=141529-atom