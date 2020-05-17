(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 17 maggio 2020

Marketing year (MY) 2020/21 (October to September), total area and rice production levels for Senegal, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali are forecast to increase 2.6 percent and 3.0 percent to 3.3 million hectares (HA) and 4.9 million metric tons (MMT) on expectations of strong prices, financing, and continued input subsidies that may encourage farmers to increase area and good weather. MY 2020/21 total imports are estimated to increase 12.9 percent to approximately 2.8 MMT based on population growth and expectation of competitive international prices. MY 2019/20 total area and production levels are estimated at 3.2 million HA and 4.8 MMT, up 5.4 and 4.2 percent from the previous year primarily due to strong prices that reportedly caused area increases in Guinea as well as good weather in Senegal. MY 2019/20 total imports are estimated to decrease by 5.7 percent to 2.5 MMT on expectations of higher international prices.

Senegal: Grain and Feed Annual

