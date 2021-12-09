(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 Smith was nominated by President Biden in June. []

[AmeriCorps]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDec. 8, 2021

AmeriCorps Press Office

Most recently, Smith served as executive director of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and director of youth opportunity programs at the Obama Foundation. MBK Alliance leads a national call to action to build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they are valued and have clear pathways to opportunity. Smith was part of the team that designed and launched the My Brother’s Keeper initiative in the Obama Administration, and was appointed special assistant to the President and senior director of cabinet affairs for My Brother’s Keeper, managing the initiative and interagency Task Force at the White House.

Prior to joining the White House team, Smith was director of AmeriCorps’ Social Innovation Fund, senior vice president of Social Innovation at the Case Foundation, and helped build national initiatives aimed at bridging the “digital divide.” Smith is a Senior Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity and a member of Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame, the highest honor bestowed by the organization. He also serves on the board of directors of Results for America and Venture Philanthropy Partners.

“A former colleague and fervent champion, Michael has committed his career to serving others, creating opportunities to improve access and equity, and focus on leaving one’s community stronger. He’s a long-time advocate, changemaker, and innovator who can undoubtedly help AmeriCorps and the national service community inspire new generations of Americans to serve,” said AmeriCorps Acting Chief Executive Officer Mal Coles.

Smith plans to leverage his years of experience to strengthen the role of national service and volunteerism in tackling COVID-19, economic recovery, climate change, racial equity, education and workforce development, and community resilience.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency invests more than $800 million in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal, and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

—————————————————————

[Michael Smith]

—————————————————————

[AmeriCorps]

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this