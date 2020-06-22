lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
SELF-POWERED ELECTROCATALYTIC AMMONIA SYNTHESIS DIRECTLY FROM AIR AS DRIVEN BY DUAL TRIBOELECTRIC NANOGENERATORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Electrocatalytic reduction at room temperature and atmospheric pressure is a promising low-power-consumption and eco-friendly pathway to replace traditional ammonia synthetic methods, which is one of the largest chemical processes in terms of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. In this work, we utilize triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) to construct an electrocatalytic ammonia synthesis system with air as nitrogen source, which is self-powered, eco-friendly, low-cost, facile-fabrication, and scalable. The nitrogen fixation and electrocatalytic reduction can proceed simultaneously by introducing a high-output dual-TENG configuration. A needle-plate structure is utilized to achieve air discharge and thus obtain NOX for further aqueous electrolyte formation. In addition, an electrochemical cell with TiO2 as the catalyst is used to synthesize ammonia. Driven by the simulated waste gas at a flow rate of 3.5 m3 min-1, ammonia yield per hour of the self-powered electrocatalytic system reaches 2.4 μg h-1.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/LBRpnyyl3p4/D0EE01102A

