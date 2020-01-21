21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

PIPER PA-P MALIBU, N264DB: ANNIVERSARY STATEMENT

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH WINNIPEG MAYOR BRIAN BOWMAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BOLIVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LONGARIC

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BOLIVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LONGARIC

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO ANNOUNCE FUNDING FOR TOBACCO CESSATION PROJECTS

Home » SELF-HEALING, ROBUST ADHESION, MULTIPLE STIMULI-RESPONSE HYDROGEL TOWARDS FLEXIBLE SENSORS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

SELF-HEALING, ROBUST ADHESION, MULTIPLE STIMULI-RESPONSE HYDROGEL TOWARDS FLEXIBLE SENSORS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Ionic hydrogels have great application potential in human index monitoring and wound treatment, such as wearable sensors, wound dressings, ionic skins, etc. However, it remains a critical challenge to design a hydrogel achieving the synergistic characteristics of excellent mechanical properties, robust adhesion, and multiple stimuli-responses. Here, by introducing negatively-charged clay nanosheets, we report a smart ionic Gelatin/PAAm/Clay hydrogel (GPNs gel) with high conductivity of 10.87 mS/cm. The resulting gel exhibits excellent self-healing properties, robust adhesion (the interfacial toughness to the pigskin up to 485 J/m2), and multiple stimuli-responses driven by salt ions, pH, and stress. Based on this, a capacitive sensor has been designed, which provides linear responses over a wide range (applied pressure up to 2 kPa) and sensitively monitors human motions. In addition, the gel also displays good biocompatibility to human lung embryonic (MRC-5) cells. These characteristics demonstrate that the GPNs gel is an ideal candidate for developing flexible sensor devices.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/EmieL6U_TT0/C9SM02303H

Related posts

TRAFFIC AT HONG CHONG ROAD AND PRINCESS MARGARET ROAD CROSS HARBOUR TUNNEL BOUND HAS RESUMED NORMAL.

Redazione

SELF-HEALING, ROBUST ADHESION, MULTIPLE STIMULI-RESPONSE HYDROGEL TOWARDS FLEXIBLE SENSORS

Redazione

VISITOR ARRIVALS FOR DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

CALABARZON NUTRITION TEAM CHECKS ON NUTRITIONAL NEEDS OF TAAL EVACUEES

Redazione

CEBUANO NEWS: LUNA ALANG SA PROYEKTONG UBOS SA AGUSAN UP MUKABAT NA SA 3,358

Redazione

HONG KONG CUSTOMS SEIZES SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE (WITH PHOTO)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More