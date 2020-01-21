(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Ionic hydrogels have great application potential in human index monitoring and wound treatment, such as wearable sensors, wound dressings, ionic skins, etc. However, it remains a critical challenge to design a hydrogel achieving the synergistic characteristics of excellent mechanical properties, robust adhesion, and multiple stimuli-responses. Here, by introducing negatively-charged clay nanosheets, we report a smart ionic Gelatin/PAAm/Clay hydrogel (GPNs gel) with high conductivity of 10.87 mS/cm. The resulting gel exhibits excellent self-healing properties, robust adhesion (the interfacial toughness to the pigskin up to 485 J/m2), and multiple stimuli-responses driven by salt ions, pH, and stress. Based on this, a capacitive sensor has been designed, which provides linear responses over a wide range (applied pressure up to 2 kPa) and sensitively monitors human motions. In addition, the gel also displays good biocompatibility to human lung embryonic (MRC-5) cells. These characteristics demonstrate that the GPNs gel is an ideal candidate for developing flexible sensor devices.

