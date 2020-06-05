SELF ASSEMBLY OF NANORODS ON MICROSPHERES AT FLUID-FLUID INTERFACES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02396E, Paper

Neethu Thomas, Sanjana Shivkumar, Ethayaraja Mani

The potential applications of metal nanoparticles require their assembly/deposition on different solid matrices. In this work, an experimental method is demonstrated to assemble gold nanorods (AuNR) as a ring-like structure…

