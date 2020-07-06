lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
SELF-ASSEMBLY OF AN ALKYNYLPYRENE DERIVATIVE FOR MULTI-RESPONSIVE FLUORESCENCE BEHAVIOR AND PHOTOSWITCHING PERFORMANCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Highly emissive fluorophores based on polyaromatic hydrocarbons with tunable emission properties and aggregated structures play great importance role in relevant functionality studies. In this study, a novel alkynylpyrene derivative 1 was synthesized, which exhibits unimolecule to excimer emission in methanol with concentration increasing accompanied by the formation of nanovesicles via π-π stacking, hydrogen bond and hydrophobic interaction. And the self-assembly behavior as well as emission properties of 1 in aprotic polar solvents (ACN, acetone, DMF and DMSO) can also be adjusted by volume fraction of poor solvent H2O, which can induce 1 self assembled to excimer state and could be applied in information transfer. Moreover, upon visible light irradiation, photoswitchable performance of nanovesicles 1 was observed that emission markedly turns from yellow to blue which attributed to cycloaddition reaction of alkynyl and singlet oxygen can be generated without the addition of external photosensitizers. The multi-responsive and fluorescence behavior characters of alkynylpyrene derivative show that the self-assembly can be used to expand the development of this kind of fluorophores, and the novel photoinduced tunability in fluorescence emission provides an effective strategy for high-performance transmitting and sensing materials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/Ci6AlYNDVfk/D0SM01148G

