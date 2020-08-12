mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

SELF-ASSEMBLED ZN PHTHALOCYANINE AS A ROBUST P-TYPE SELECTIVE CONTACT IN PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

The use of self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) as selective charge extracting layers in perovskite solar cells is a great approach to replace the commonly used charge selective contacts, as they can easily modify the interface to enhance the final solar cell performance. Here, we report a novel synthetic approach of the commonly known zinc phtalocyanine (ZnPc) molecule TT1, widely employed in dye-sensitized solar cells and previously used in perovskite solar cells. TT1 is used as p-type selective contact , and it demonstrates its ability to form SAM on top of the indium tin oxide (ITO) transparent electrode, obtaining higher efficiencies compared to Pedot:PSS based perovskite solar cells. The differences observed, with an enhanced open-circuit voltage and overall efficiency in TT1 devices are correlated to differences in energetics rather than recombination kinetics.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/nh/~3/43JHnsbVDiU/D0NH00443J

