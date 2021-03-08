SELF-ASSEMBLED ANIONIC AND CATION AU NANOPARTICLES WITH AU NANOCLUSTERS FOR EXPLORATION OF DIFFERENT BIOLOGICAL RESPONSIVENESS IN CANCER THERAPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA01066A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Jingjing Yang, Lu Zhang, Qian Zhou, Fan Chen, Martina Heide Stenzel, Fu-Cheng Gao, Chao Liu, Hui-qing Yuang, Hui Li, Yanyan Jiang

Self-assembly overcomes the tough metabolism of some traditional passive targeting nanoparticles. Herein, we prepared self-assembled Au nanocluster-based nanoparticles with different sizes and charges based on solvent- and cation-induced self-assembly nanotechnology…

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA01066A