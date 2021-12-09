(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 [SelectUSA news, events, and important deadlines. December 9, 2021]

Last Chance to Contribute to the SelectUSA Investor Guide

Calling all technical experts! As part of the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit, we are preparing an expansion of our Investor Guide.

SelectUSA is inviting technical experts, such as service providers and members of academia, to submit proposals to partner with SelectUSA by drafting papers for inclusion in the guide. The suggested length of the proposal outline is approximately one page.

Please submit your proposal by December 17, 2021!

SelectUSA is hosting a SelectUSA Tech Virtual Inbound Investment Mission from February 15-17, 2022, targeting the CleanTech sector

This Inbound Investment Mission will include sessions with U.S. government speakers, webinars covering key investment topics, a pitching session, and presentations from selected EDOs. Sessions will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm EST. Additionally, a networking platform will be open the entire week.

The event provides valuable information and networking opportunities for:

– Global CleanTech startups actively interested in expanding to the U.S. market;

– Economic development organizations seeking to attract foreign direct investment in CleanTech to their region;

– Venture capitalists, investors, accelerators/incubators, and other service providers aiming to connect with dynamic, growing startups in the CleanTech space

Join us IN-PERSON, June 26-29, 2022 as the annual Investment Summit returns to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the United States dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI.) This year’s Investment Summit returns in its familiar format to provide exciting opportunities for more investors from more markets and greater representation from economic developers (EDO) across the nation to engage and interact – the 2022 Investment Summit will be the most highly anticipated and productive FDI event you attend all year.

What to Expect in 2022

– Explore interactive exhibitor showcases featuring EDOs, service providers, industry experts, and international tech startups.

– Network with 50+ states and territories, companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials and more; set up one-on-one or group meetings and make your investment deals happen.

– Learn from policy and industry experts in 100+ sessions providing you with actionable information on everything from developing a workforce to understanding incentives.

– Meet and form valuable partnerships with industry partners from across the United States.

The 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit continues its commitment to feature exciting opportunities with innovation and entrepreneurship at the forefront.

– SelectUSA Tech returns to connect early-stage and startup technology companies to prospects for advancement in the U.S. market, where participants can exhibit at branded booths, upload a product and service demo video, and apply to pitch in from of a panel of judges, and much more.

– Select Global Women in Tech (SGWIT), launched at the 2021 Investment Summit, returns for its second year! Geared towards international female founders, entrepreneurs, and executives in the technology sector, SGWIT participants will participate in matchmaking with mentors to help them develop a market entry strategy, tailor their product and promotion for success in the U.S. market, have access to an exclusive networking platform, and hear from successful global female founders.

– Addressing Climate Change – in recognition of the importance of global climate priorities, agenda sessions are being organized to bring together stakeholders in clean energy and key sectors such as advanced batteries, energy storage, civil nuclear energy, offshore wind, and semiconductors.

APPLY TO PRESENT YOUR STATE/REGION TO INTERESTED CHINESE INVESTORS

Commercial Service China’s SelectUSA and Agribusiness teams are pleased to invite two to five American economic development organizations (EDOs) to showcase their region’s strengths and investment needs in the food & beverage (F&B) sector. EDOs who present at this December 16th (9:00 – 11:30 a.m. Beijing Time)/December 15th (EST 8:00 – 10:30 p.m. DC Time)webinar will reach prospective investors who are looking at green and sustainable development in F&B.

The food industry is one of the United States’ largest manufacturing sectors, and Commercial Service China received significant interest from the Chinese investor community in this sector. The Commercial Service China team recruited a wide range of interested investors and EDOs can benefit from this targeted audience.

We invite interested EDOs to apply to participate in this program and promote their location. Key details for participating EDOs are below:

– Participation fee: $300

– Applications reviewed and accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis

– To accommodate the preferences of the local investor community, participating EDOs must present in Chinese

Deadline to apply: December 10, 2021.

