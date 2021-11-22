(AGENPARL) – lun 22 novembre 2021 Opportunity to Contribute to the SelectUSA Investor Guide

Calling all technical experts! As part of the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit, we are preparing an expansion of our Investor Guide.

SelectUSA is inviting technical experts, such as service providers and members of academia, to submit proposals to partner with SelectUSA by drafting papers for inclusion in the guide. The suggested length of the proposal outline is approximately one page. Proposals are welcome on the following topics:

– Raising Capital. This chapter should focus on a framework to inform early stage foreign-owned business on the U.S. capital markets and mechanisms, including venture capital and private equity. It should also include tax considerations and matters of corporate control.

– Customer Acquisition/ Business Development. This chapter should summarize the best practices in business development in the United States, potentially including understanding the business to business and business to consumer marketing, internet marketplaces, and marketing and public relations tactics for smaller/early-stage firms new to doing business in the U.S. market.

– Partnering Strategies to Maximize Innovation. An effective chapter would explore contractual mechanisms and frameworks for international firms operating in the U.S. to effectively partner with various entities, including other firms, distributors, and R&D partners, including universities. It may include highlighting models that are particularly supportive of innovation activity, such as licensing technology and cooperative R&D with government and university labs.

– Workforce Training/ Professional Development.This chapter should include a discussion of various models like co-ops, apprenticeships. Brief case studies or real-life examples may be helpful to share.

– Federal Procurement. This chapter should provide an overview of the major guidelines around federal procurement in the United States. This may include general information on Build America, Buy American, Trade Agreements, the Berry Amendment, and practical tips for U.S. procurement.

– Infrastructure and Jobs Act Chapter. This chapter will cover the priorities, opportunities and guidelines associated with the recent legislation.

– Other topics that may be of interest include logistics and real estate.

Please submit your proposal by December 17, 2021!

CALLING ALL EDOs!

Apply to Bring CleanTech to Your State/Region

SelectUSA’s CleanTech Inbound Investment Mission

The SelectUSA Tech program will host a CleanTech Inbound Investment Mission from February 15-17, 2022.

EDOs are invited to apply to showcase their state/region is a landing site for high-growth global startups in CleanTech sectors. “CleanTech” signifies technologies that contribute to a transition to net-zero emissions, especially renewable energy production, storage, or transmission. This includes, but is not limited to, solar and wind energy, energy efficiency, and battery storage.

EDOs accepted to present will each have 45 minute sessions to discuss their landing site, programs and resources available to tech startups and companies in these industries, and other important information about their state/region for international firms looking to expand to the U.S. market.

The deadline to apply to present is December 3, 2021.

Green and Sustainable Development in Food and Beverage Webinar for Chinese Investors

SelectUSA – China Webinar: Green and Sustainable Development in Food and Beverage Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 9:00 am – 11:30 am CST

Commercial Service China’s SelectUSA and Agribusiness teams are pleased to invite you to participate in a December 16th webinar on investment opportunities in green and sustainable development in the food and beverage sectors for Chinese investors, particularly in the agricultural products and services, food and beverage, and climate change adaptation in agriculture environmental technologies.

The food industry is one of the United States’ largest manufacturing sectors, and the Commercial Service China has received significant interest from the Chinese investor community in accessing investment opportunities in these industries. The Commercial Service China team has recruited a wide range of interested investors and are looking for three to five EDOs that can showcase their region’s strengths and investment needs. Key details for participating EDOs are below:

– Participation fee: $300

– Speaking slots will be assigned on a first-come-first-serve basis, and will be considered confirmed upon receipt of payment

– To accommodate the preferences of the local investor community, presentations must be in Chinese

Deadline to apply: December 10, 2021.

