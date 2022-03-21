(AGENPARL) – lun 21 marzo 2022 Apply to be a Mentor! The Select Global Women in Tech Mentorship Application is Now Open! []

March 21, 2022

TOMORROW, March 22, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. EDT

The United States is one of the largest markets for both medical devices and biopharmaceuticals in the world, and there are significant opportunities for companies looking to establish business operations in this area. This webinar will discuss a brand new report from SelectUSA that provides high-level trends in the U.S. medical devices and biopharmaceutical industries. The report and webinar are intended to share actionable information with investors for their projects, such as the market size of industry subsectors, industry clusters, and FDI trends. SelectUSA will be joined on the webinar by members of the International Trade Administration’s Office of Health and Information Technologies.

[Make a Meaningful Impact on Global Women Looking to Take Their Business to the United States—Applications Are Now Open!]

Select Global Women in Tech Mentorship Network is Back!

Calling all mentors! We are so thrilled to host the second annual Select Global Women in Tech (SGWIT) Mentorship Network as part of the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit this June. Mentoring applications are open until Friday, May 6, 11:59 pm EDT.

If you have a passion for helping people, the Mentorship Network is for you. We will introduce international female tech entrepreneurs to the U.S. market with the support of SelectUSA’s traditional data, counseling services and new training opportunities. The SelectUSA team is proud to bring together resources from across the United States to support international female entrepreneurs in their U.S. investment journey.

SGWIT is a platform designed to support mentorship and learning. Mentors will be selected from the U.S. startup ecosystem based on their interest in supporting female-run businesses. Participants are asked to commit to at least three one-on-one meetings throughout the six-month program, including an introductory session, one progress update check-in, and a final meeting to follow up and decide on their next steps. Mentors will benefit from this invaluable one-on-one relationship with their mentees. They will also build new skills, make new contacts, ignite new ideas, achieve their goals, and reinvigorate their own work.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving as a mentor, check out the information below!

Mentors: SGWIT mentors are U.S.-based successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, venture capitalists, angel investors, and attorneys interested in supporting international female founders in their efforts to achieve their U.S. expansion goals. Mentors may be a sounding board and offer suggestions to help mentees overcome their challenges in scaling, promoting, fundraising, and generally establishing their business in the United States. While U.S. government employees and economic development organization officials may not serve as mentors, they may support the network via educational content contributions or events.

Note: All mentors must be vetted by SelectUSA before being confirmed.

The SelectUSA team looks forward to welcoming both mentors and mentees to the second year of this network and supporting the growth of female-run businesses worldwide.

[2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit Spinoff Events]

Connect your company to some of the most promising business opportunities in the United States. Make the most of your attendance at the SelectUSA 2022 Investment Summit. Participate in a Spinoff event to connect your company with state and local government officials, business leaders, and local experts to find your next investment location.

Business Investors – International or U.S. Headquarters, Trade, Industry, or Business Association, Foreign Government Officials, and SelectUSA Tech participants are eligible to apply to attend a Spinoff event before or after the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit. Locate the Spinoff event that is right for you!

Discover: Southwest Illinois

Location: Southwest Illinois

Dates: June 23-24, 2022

Hosted by The Southwest Illinois Trade and Investment Council

Discover: Southwest Illinois SelectUSA Spinoff Event

Industries: Distribution and Logistics, Information and Communication Technology.

Deadline to Register: May 27, 2022

[The 2022 Investment Summit is only]

3 Months Away!

Join us in-person June 26-29, 2022 as we return to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland!

– Explore interactive exhibitor showcases featuring EDOs, service providers, industry experts, and international tech startups.

– Network with 50+ states and territories, companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials and more; set up one-on-one or group meetings and make your investment deals happen.

– Learn from policy and industry experts in 100+ sessions providing you with actionable information on everything from developing a workforce to understanding incentives.

– Meet and form valuable partnerships with industry partners from across the United States.

Please note: The Department of Commerce will continue to evaluate and expand our health safety protocols as medical recommendations evolve, and will actively update our attendees leading up to the event. We want to ensure SelectUSA continues to promote FDI in the safest manner possible. Therefore, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test will be required to attend. We will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC in regards to masks which are currently required in all spaces.

