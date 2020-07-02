SELECTIVE OXIDATION OF N-BUTHANOL TO BUTYRALDEHYDE OVER MNCO2O4 SPINEL OXIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25125-25135
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04738D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Gheorghita Mitran, Shaojiang Chen, Dong-Kyun Seo
Partial oxidation of n-butanol to butyraldehyde, propionaldehyde and acetaldehyde over MnCo2O4 spinel oxides has been investigated.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
