giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
SELECTIVE OXIDATION OF N-BUTHANOL TO BUTYRALDEHYDE OVER MNCO2O4 SPINEL OXIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25125-25135
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04738D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Gheorghita Mitran, Shaojiang Chen, Dong-Kyun Seo
Partial oxidation of n-butanol to butyraldehyde, propionaldehyde and acetaldehyde over MnCo2O4 spinel oxides has been investigated.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/AiW92v9Su8A/D0RA04738D

