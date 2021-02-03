SELECTIVE EXTRACTION OF TRIVALENT ACTINIDES USING CYME4BTPHEN IN THE IONIC LIQUID ALIQUAT-336 NITRATE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6014-6021
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10445K, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10445K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Péter Zsabka, Karen Van Hecke, Lesley Adriaensen, Andreas Wilden, Giuseppe Modolo, Marc Verwerft, Koen Binnemans, Thomas Cardinaels
Improving the kinetics of selective An(III) extraction from nitric acid feed solutions into an ionic liquid based solvent: combining CyMe4BTPhen with TODGA in Aliquat-336 nitrate.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Improving the kinetics of selective An(III) extraction from nitric acid feed solutions into an ionic liquid based solvent: combining CyMe4BTPhen with TODGA in Aliquat-336 nitrate.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/XrOhD0OGnRU/D0RA10445K