mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Agenparl

SELECTIVE EXTRACTION OF TRIVALENT ACTINIDES USING CYME4BTPHEN IN THE IONIC LIQUID ALIQUAT-336 NITRATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,6014-6021
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10445K, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Péter Zsabka, Karen Van Hecke, Lesley Adriaensen, Andreas Wilden, Giuseppe Modolo, Marc Verwerft, Koen Binnemans, Thomas Cardinaels
Improving the kinetics of selective An(III) extraction from nitric acid feed solutions into an ionic liquid based solvent: combining CyMe4BTPhen with TODGA in Aliquat-336 nitrate.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/XrOhD0OGnRU/D0RA10445K

