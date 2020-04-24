venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Agenparl

SELECTIVE ELECTROCHEMICAL REDUCTION OF CARBON DIOXIDE TO ETHANOL BY RELAY CATALYTIC PLATFORM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01133A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Juan Du, Shaopeng Li, Shulin Liu, Yu Xin, Bingfeng Chen, Huizhen Liu, Buxing Han
Efficient electroreduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) to ethanol is of great importance, but this remains a challenge because it involves transfer of multiple proton-electrons and carbon-carbon coupling. Herein, we report…
