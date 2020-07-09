giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 9, 2020

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA’S 709 CRACKDOWN

PRESS RELEASE: APPLICANTS TO NURSING COURSES IN ENGLAND UP 16% AS NHS…

APPLICANTS TO NURSING COURSES IN ENGLAND UP 16% AS NHS EMPLOYS RECORD…

REPORT LOOKING AT HOW HATEFUL EXTREMISTS HAVE BEEN EXPLOITING THE CURRENT PANDEMIC

MERCOLEDì 8 LUGLIO 2020 – 237ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU SUPPORTING EFFORTS TO IMPROVE WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT IN COOK ISLANDS

Agenparl

SELECTIVE CONVERSION OF FURFURAL INTO TETRAHYDROFURFURYL ALCOHOL USING HETEROPOLY ACID-BASED MATERIAL AS HYDROGENATION CATALYST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 09 luglio 2020

Tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol (THFAL) is a green solvent as well as significant platform chemical which can be obtained from biomass derived furfural. In this study new palladium exchanged vanadium incorporated supported heteropoly molybdate (PdMPAV2) catalysts were synthesized using a simple wet impregnation method and studied for selective hydrogenation of furfural. Six different catalysts were investigated PdMPAV2/Al2O3, PdMPAV2/TiO2, PdMPAV2/SiO2, PdMPAV2/ZrO2, PdMPAV2/Nb2O5 and Pd/Al2O3. Of the catalysts studied the PdMPAV2/Al2O3 catalyst was able to achieve the highest selectivity of THFAL (95%) under moderate reaction conditions (150 °C, 2.5 MPa, 6 h) using isopropanol as a solvent and the weight percentage of palladium is only 0.5% which is least among all the previously reported catalysts. The other catalysts investigated achieved yields of 50 – 75% under the same reaction conditions. The higher selectivity obtained using the alumina supported catalyst was explained using a range of physicochemical methods: XRD, temperature programmed reduction (H2-TPR), CO pulse chemisorption, BET Surface area and SEM. The H2-TPR results showed that the PdMPAV2/Al2O3 contained a significant amount of Pd that was reduced at the lowest temperature (~100 °C) observed for all the materials investigated, which indicated that this catalyst most likely contained a significantly greater amount of more highly dispersed / higher surface area Pd than the other catalysts investigated which is also strengthened by CO pulse chemisorption results. XPS results supported the presence of Pd(0) which is stabilized by heteropoly acid framework as well as TEM and CO chemisorption results enlightened that the well dispersed and smaller palladium cluster is one of the crucial factor of better activity of PdMPAV2/Al2O3. The effect of variation of temperature, pressure, time and catalyst concentration was investigated for the best performing catalyst (PdMPAV2/Al2O3).

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00861C

Redazione

