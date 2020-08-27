SELECTIVE CONSTRUCTION OF ALKALOID SCAFFOLDS BY ALCOHOL-BASED DIRECT AND MILD AEROBIC OXIDATIVE PICTET–SPENGLER REACTIONS

Employing TBN/TEMPO as the catalysts and oxygen the oxidant, the biologically and pharmaceutically significant tetrahydro-β-carboline and β-carboline alkaloid scaffolds that used to be obtained by multi-step processes, can now be selectively obtained in only one-step via direct aerobic oxidative Pictet–Spengler reactions of tryptamines with alcohols under mild conditions, with water generated as the byproduct. In this reaction, TBN/TEMPO was interestingly found able to facilitate the cylization step of the whole reaction. This method tolerates a variety of C- and N-substituted tryptamines, and both the more reactive benzylic and allylic alcohols and the less reactive aliphatic alcohols. This method can also be extended to dihydro-β-carboline synthesis and applied to the more available and more economic tryptophan for β-carboline synthesis, revealing its broad substrate scopes and potential in synthetic applications.