SELECTIVE CONSTRUCTION OF ALKALOID SCAFFOLDS BY ALCOHOL-BASED DIRECT AND MILD AEROBIC OXIDATIVE PICTET–SPENGLER REACTIONS

giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

Employing TBN/TEMPO as the catalysts and oxygen the oxidant, the biologically and pharmaceutically significant tetrahydro-β-carboline and β-carboline alkaloid scaffolds that used to be obtained by multi-step processes, can now be selectively obtained in only one-step via direct aerobic oxidative Pictet–Spengler reactions of tryptamines with alcohols under mild conditions, with water generated as the byproduct. In this reaction, TBN/TEMPO was interestingly found able to facilitate the cylization step of the whole reaction. This method tolerates a variety of C- and N-substituted tryptamines, and both the more reactive benzylic and allylic alcohols and the less reactive aliphatic alcohols. This method can also be extended to dihydro-β-carboline synthesis and applied to the more available and more economic tryptophan for β-carboline synthesis, revealing its broad substrate scopes and potential in synthetic applications.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/im4WRaS67nQ/D0OB01549K

