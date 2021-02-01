SELECTIVE COCRYSTALLIZATION SEPARATION METHOD BASED ON NON-COVALENT INTERACTIONS AND ITS APPLICATION

The purification of isomer monomers with high purity is extremely important, especially in the fields of fine chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and so on. Herein, a selective cocrystallization (SCoC) technology based on non-covalent interactions between target compound and cocrystal coformers was developed to effectively separate isomer mixtures. The unique and efficient selectivity nature of coformers and the general applicability of the selective cocrystallization method was tested through separating and purifying cresol isomer mixtures, pyridinecarboxamide isomer mixtures and cis-/trans-butenedioic acid mixtures, respectively. And the nature of selective recognition to cocrystallize was confirmed both in solution and solid state. This study demonstrates the feasibility of this novel SCoC technology which is a new method for separating isomer mixtures.