lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
Breaking News

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.RAVKOV PRESENTED COPIES OF HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE MINISTER…

USA, L’EX PRESIDENTE DONALD TRUMP E IL COMITATO NAZIONALE REPUBBLICANO (RNC) NEGLI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 708 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 708 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

INDONESIA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CANING OF SIX PERSONS IN…

LITHUANIA OPENS A NEW HONORARY CONSULATE IN THE ITALIAN REGION OF ABRUZZO

MFA STRONGLY CONDEMNS MASS ARRESTS AND USE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST PEACEFUL PROTESTERS…

CONSULTAZIONI, FICO: EMERSA DISPONIBILITA’ COMUNE A PROCEDERE SU UN CONFRONTO COMUNE

PAROLIN PORTA IN CAMERUN IL MESSAGGIO DI PACE E RICONCILIAZIONE DEL PAPA

NEI SOGNI DEGLI ANZIANI IL FUTURO DELLA SOCIETà

Agenparl

SELECTIVE COCRYSTALLIZATION SEPARATION METHOD BASED ON NON-COVALENT INTERACTIONS AND ITS APPLICATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

The purification of isomer monomers with high purity is extremely important, especially in the fields of fine chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and so on. Herein, a selective cocrystallization (SCoC) technology based on non-covalent interactions between target compound and cocrystal coformers was developed to effectively separate isomer mixtures. The unique and efficient selectivity nature of coformers and the general applicability of the selective cocrystallization method was tested through separating and purifying cresol isomer mixtures, pyridinecarboxamide isomer mixtures and cis-/trans-butenedioic acid mixtures, respectively. And the nature of selective recognition to cocrystallize was confirmed both in solution and solid state. This study demonstrates the feasibility of this novel SCoC technology which is a new method for separating isomer mixtures.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/x6rZXfMwEfI/D0CE01799J

Post collegati

SELECTIVE COCRYSTALLIZATION SEPARATION METHOD BASED ON NON-COVALENT INTERACTIONS AND ITS APPLICATION

Redazione

TIGER GAS TO SHIP FIRST CONTAINERISED LNG CARGO

Redazione

MYANMAR: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.RAVKOV PRESENTED COPIES OF HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF AZERBAIJAN

Redazione

01.02.2021 AGRICULTURE – 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR 2020

Redazione

SURPLUS ON EXTERNAL TRADE IN GOODS AMOUNTS TO EUR 836 MILLION IN NOVEMBER, EXPORTS GROW BY 0.4% AND IMPORTS BY 1.1% COMPARED TO OCTOBER;EXTERNAL TRADE IN GOODS, NOVEMBER 2020 (SECOND ESTIMATE)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More