SELECTIVE CLEAVAGE OF UNACTIVATED ARENE RING C–C BONDS BY IRIDIUM: KEY ROLES OF BENZYLIC C–H ACTIVATION AND METAL–METAL COOPERATIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05900E, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05900E, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yancong Tian, Martin Jakoobi, Roman Boulatov, Alexey G. Sergeev
The detailed mechanism of iridium-mediated C–C cleavage in unactivated arenes reveals the key factors enabling the process and helps predict the scope of the cleavage reaction.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The detailed mechanism of iridium-mediated C–C cleavage in unactivated arenes reveals the key factors enabling the process and helps predict the scope of the cleavage reaction.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/2elRnq0n3nk/D0SC05900E