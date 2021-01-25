SELECTIVE CLEAVAGE OF UNACTIVATED ARENE RING C–C BONDS BY IRIDIUM: KEY ROLES OF BENZYLIC C–H ACTIVATION AND METAL–METAL COOPERATIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05900E, Edge Article

Yancong Tian, Martin Jakoobi, Roman Boulatov, Alexey G. Sergeev

The detailed mechanism of iridium-mediated C–C cleavage in unactivated arenes reveals the key factors enabling the process and helps predict the scope of the cleavage reaction.

