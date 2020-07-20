SELECTIVE α,δ-HYDROCARBOXYLATION OF CONJUGATED DIENES UTILIZING CO2 AND ELECTROSYNTHESIS

To date the majority of diene carboxylation processes afford the α,δ-dicarboxylated product, the selective mono-carboxylation of dienes is a significant challenge and the major product reported under transition metal catalysis arises from carboxylation at the α-carbon. Herein we report a new electrosynthetic approach, that does not rely on a sacrificial electrode, the reported method allows unprecedented direct access to carboxylic acids derived from dienes at the δ-position. In addition, the α,δ-dicarboxylic acid or the α,δ-reduced alkene can be easily accessed by simple modification of the reaction conditions.