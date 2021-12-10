(AGENPARL) – ven 10 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/10/2021 01:08 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

I extend my warmest congratulations to Ambassador Catherine Russell on her appointment by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as the next Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Ambassador Russell has had a long and distinguished career in public service, including as Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues. Her lifelong passion for public service as well as her strong and compassionate leadership will improve the wellbeing of children through this crucial position.

With this announcement, Ambassador Russell succeeds current UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, herself an extraordinary, visionary leader who has expanded UNICEF’s global impact on child health, learning, and welfare. My sincerest thanks to Ms. Fore for her unyielding commitment to the ideals that fuel UNICEF’s many accomplishments.

The United States looks forward to continuing our close collaboration, support, and lifesaving partnership with UNICEF under the leadership of Ambassador Russell.

