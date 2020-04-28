martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Agenparl

SEIZURE OF CONTRABAND AND UNAUTHORIZED ITEMS AT JOYCEVILLE INSTITUTION – ASSESSMENT UNIT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

April 27, 2020 – Kingston, Ontario – Correctional Service Canada

On April 23, 2020, staff at Joyceville Institution seized multiple packages containing contraband and unauthorized items within the perimeter of the Assessment Unit from a suspected drone drop.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included 201.2 grams of marijuana and 199.45 grams of tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $41,000.                                                 

The Ontario Provincial Police led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

-30-

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/correctional-service/news/2020/04/seizure-of-contraband-and-unauthorized-items-at-joyceville-institution–assessment-unit.html

