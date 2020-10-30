venerdì, Ottobre 30, 2020
SEEKING WITNESSES TO SERIOUS PEDESTRIAN COLLISION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 30 ottobre 2020

We are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a serious pedestrian collision yesterday afternoon that sent an elderly man to hospital.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was travelling south through the Edgewater at Newport condominium complex, located at 8 Country Village Bay N.E. At the same time, an elderly man was walking on the sidewalk in front of the entrance to the underground parking garage.

The Toyota turned right to go into the underground parking garage, at which time it struck the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Toyota remained on scene and was not injured.

The 90-year-old male pedestrian was treated by EMS on scene and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in this collision, however failure to yield to the pedestrian may be a factor.

We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-witnesses-to-serious-pedestrian-collision/

