sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
SEEKING WITNESSES IN DRIVER INTIMIDATION INCIDENT

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 19 marzo 2021

Police are investigating an intimidation incident that occurred last week where a victim was followed throughout northwest Calgary and into Cochrane.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, between approximately 4:30 and 5 p.m., a man left northwest Calgary and drove to the Cochrane area. During his drive, he was followed by a man driving a white Nissan Altima, from Harvest Hills Boulevard N., onto westbound Stoney Trail N.W., and westbound Highway 1A from Calgary to Cochrane. Once in Cochrane, the victim managed to evade the Nissan Altima near Centre Avenue. While following the victim, it is believed that the offender made clear attempts to intimidate the victim, at times altering their speed and driving erratically around the victim.

Investigators believe that there may be several witnesses who remember seeing the white Nissan Altima, as the vehicle had unique stickers on the rear windshield, including a #NovaScotiaStrong sticker and two Trump 2020 stickers.

We are looking to speak to anyone who may remember seeing this vehicle or who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage. A map of the route travelled by the victim and offender is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who has information about this incident, who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/4537

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-witnesses-in-driver-intimidation-incident/

