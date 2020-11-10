martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Breaking News

COVID: MANDELLI (FI), GOVERNO ASCOLTI GRIDO ALLARME BRIANZA

LA BASILICA DELLA NATIVITà MAI VISTA IN UN DOCUMENTARIO

LA PREGHIERA CORALE PER IL CARDINALE BASSETTI

PROFESSOR DALIA LEINARTė RE-ELECTED TO THE UN COMMITTEE ON THE ELIMINATION OF…

MALAYSIA: REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY MEMORIAL SERVICE GOES VIRTUAL

INTESA SUL NAGORNO-KARABAKH

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2743 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2743 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

USA RHODES (OBAMA): «I LEADER STRANIERI HANNO GIà TELEFONATE CON JOE BIDEN»,…

USA, IL CAPO DELLA NASA DICE CHE NON RESTERà IN UN’AMMINISTRAZIONE BIDEN

Agenparl

SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE TWO TEENAGE GIRLS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

We are searching for two teenage girls and are asking for public assistance to locate them.

Shantaya LEFTHAND and Emma BRAATEN, both 13-years-old, were last seen around 11:30 a.m. today, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Augustine Elementary and Junior High School, located at 7112, 7 Street S.W. It is believed they may have gone towards Chinook Centre. 

LEFTHAND has long dark hair, a nose piercing and a scar on the middle of her lower lip. She was wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, a burgundy backpack and glasses.

BRAATEN has reddish brown hair and a nose piercing. She was wearing ripped jeans and a grey hoodie.

Pictures of both girls are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

CASE # CA 

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-public-assistance-to-locate-two-teenage-girls/

Post collegati

TWO TEENAGE GIRLS LOCATED SAFELY

Redazione

SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE TWO TEENAGE GIRLS

Redazione

MISSING PERSON LOCATED – SHAW

Redazione

SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE: MISSING PERSON – SHAW

Redazione

SEEKING ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE STOLEN ASHES

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATE VANDALISM OF BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More