SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT – PARKDALE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 29 ottobre 2020

We are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in a sexual assault in Parkdale.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of 1 Avenue and 25 Street N.W., when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The man groped the woman and then fled on foot.

A composite sketch of the suspect is being shared. He is described as white, 6′ tall with an average build and short dark hair. He was wearing sunglasses, an orange and red athletic jacket and shorts.

Anyone who is aware of his identity is asked to contact us through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

CASE # CA/5492

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-public-assistance-in-sexual-assault—parkdale/

