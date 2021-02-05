venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE – MISSING PERSON – ARMINO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

We are asking for assistance to locate a missing man.

Patrice ARMINO, 57, was reported missing to us on Saturday, January 16, 2021, and since then investigators have followed all leads, with assistance from his family, however, have been unable to locate him. It is believed he may have last been in the Kensington area.

ARMINO is 5’8” tall, approximately 165 pounds, bald, with dark eyes. He typically wears glasses.

A photo of ARMINO is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

He is known to frequent the Bridgeland and Riverfront areas.

Anyone with information about ARMINO’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # CA/4827

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-public-assistance—missing-person—armino/

