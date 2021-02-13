SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE – MISSING GIRL – MANYHEADS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 13 febbraio 2021

We are asking for assistance to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Aaliyah MANYHEADS, 14, was last seen in the community of Erin Woods, at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

MANYHEADS is 5’8” tall, approximately 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair which may have been partially dyed red or pink. She has a scar on her cheek below her right eye.

MANYHEADS was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, jeans, red puffy jacket, and black Nike shoes (Nike lettering in rainbow colours). She was carrying a red backpack.

A photo of MANYHEADS is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

