(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 04 giugno 2021

We are once again asking for the public’s help in locating Matthew John Stephen BENNER, 26, who was reported missing on Sunday, May 2, 2021, after family and friends became concerned for his welfare.

BENNER was last seen at his residence in the 9700 block of Elbow Drive S.W., on Thursday, April 15, 2021. He was last known to be heading to the woods but has not been seen since. No specific area was mentioned in relation to the direction of travel and it is believed he may have been travelling on foot.

BENNER is described as 6’ tall, approximately 130 pounds, with short, thinning brown hair, brown eyes, and short facial hair. He often wears a black and red plaid sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3”

Case #/4899

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-public-assistance-for-missing-person—matthew-benner/