(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 11 giugno 2021

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who may have information in relation to an arson investigation.

The men were seen in the community of Bridgeland on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The first man was wearing a light blue hoodie, grey pants and had a BMX style bicycle with him.

The second was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Photos of both men are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: ‘P3 Tips’

CASE # /3065

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/seeking-public-assistance—arson-investigation-in-bridgeland/