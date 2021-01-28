(AGENPARL) – gio 28 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Seeking Justice for the Kidnapping and Murder of Daniel Pearl [ https://www.state.gov/seeking-justice-for-the-kidnapping-and-murder-of-daniel-pearl/ ] 01/28/2021 04:34 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States isdeeply concernedby the Pakistani Supreme Courts decisionto acquitthose involved in Daniel Pearls kidnapping and murderandany proposed action to release them.**Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh was indicted in the United States in 2002 for hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit hostage-taking, resulting in the murder of Pearl, the South Asia Bureau Chief for the Wall Street Journal, as well as the 1994 kidnapping of anotherUnited States citizen in India. Thecourtsdecision is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan. The United States recognizes past Pakistani actions to hold Omar Sheikh accountable andnotesthat Sheikh currently remains detained under Pakistani law. We expectthe Pakistani government to expeditiously review its legal optionsto ensure justice is served.We take note of the Attorney Generals statement that he intends to seek review and recall of the decision.Wearealsoprepared to prosecuteSheikhin the United States for his horrific crimes against an American citizen. We are committed to securing justice for Daniel Pearls family and holding terrorists accountable.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this