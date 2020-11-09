SEEKING ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE STOLEN ASHES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

We are asking for the public’s help to locate a wooden box containing ashes that was taken during a break-in in northwest Calgary.

Sometime in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, an unknown man broke into a residence located in the 0 to 100 block of Hawkland Circle N.W., while residents were away. While inside, the suspect stole various property, including a handmade oak box containing the ashes of the victim’s late husband.

Officers canvassed the area for CCTV evidence and possible witnesses, however have been unable to identify a potential suspect. The man is described as having a slim build, and was wearing a beige backwards ball cap, medical mask, yellow shirt, black jacket and beige pants.

It is believed the suspect may have been in the area prior to the break-in in a black compact car.

Photos of the oak box containing the ashes are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the location of the ashes is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers though any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/5497