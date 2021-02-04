SEEKING ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE MICHAEL ELENDU

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Homicide detectives are continuing to search for Michael ELENDU, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the murder of Kyreese George WRIGHT. We believe ELENDU is still in the Calgary area, however he may have travelled to Winnipeg or British Columbia.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, we were called to a residence located in the 200 block of Panatella Court N.W., for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds. EMS attended the scene and located the male deceased.

The victim was later identified as Kyreese George WRIGHT, 20, of Calgary.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Michael ELENDU, 19.

Investigators have received several tips from the public, however have been unable to locate ELENDU.

“Someone in our community knows the whereabouts of ELENDU and may be helping him evade police,” says Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit. “We are asking anyone with information to come forward so that we can help bring closure to the victim’s family.”

A photo of ELENDU is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

If you have seen ELENDU or have information about his whereabouts, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /3581