martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
SECURITY WORKS AND SUPPORTIVE WORKS FOR ACCESS CONTROL UPGRADE – BUILDING OF THE EU DELEGATION TO THE USA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 10 novembre 2020

The EEAS plans on launching a call for tenders using a negotiated procedure for Security works and Supportive works for access control upgrade to be done in the building where the EU Delegation to the USA is located.

If you are interested to participate, you may express your interest by sending an email to the contact e-mail mentioned below, following the instructions on the webpage How to apply for an EEAS call for tenders.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-states-america/88459/security-works-and-supportive-works-access-control-upgrade-building-eu-delegation-usa_en

